Anderson Julio Injury: Late decision Saturday
Julio is questionable for Saturday's visit to Los Angeles FC because of a lower leg injury.
Julio could be ruled out after recording 27 minutes of play over the initial couple of games in the 2026 season. While his absence would reduce Dallas' offensive depth, both Logan Farrington and Petar Musa will likely retain their spots in the front line and may see increased action if Julio is unavailable.
