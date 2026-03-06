Anderson Julio headshot

Anderson Julio Injury: Late decision Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Julio is questionable for Saturday's visit to Los Angeles FC because of a lower leg injury.

Julio could be ruled out after recording 27 minutes of play over the initial couple of games in the 2026 season. While his absence would reduce Dallas' offensive depth, both Logan Farrington and Petar Musa will likely retain their spots in the front line and may see increased action if Julio is unavailable.

Anderson Julio
FC Dallas
