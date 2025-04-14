Anderson Julio News: Three shot attempts in defeat

Anderson Julio had three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Anderson Julio tallied three shot attempts Saturday but was unable to hit the goal frame as Dallas were held without a shot on target in their 1-0 defeat versus Seattle. The three shot attempts matched a team-high in the fixture and set a new season-high in a single appearance for Anderson Julio. Through eight Dallas league fixtures, the forward has made five appearances (four starts) while scoring once and assisting once.