Anderson Julio headshot

Anderson Julio News: Wins match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Julio scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo.

Julio took control of Petar Musa's floated pass, took advantage of Andrew Tarbell being off his line and coolly netted the winner in the 76th minute. Julio completed a dribble and also made two interceptions and a clearance. He netted nine goals in 35 games in the last season and will aim to improve that figure.

Anderson Julio
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
