Anderson Santamaria News: Makes nine clearances in loss

Santamaria generated two tackles (two won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Santamaria was very active as he led his side in clearances, interceptions and blocks in a difficult challenge. It was his third consecutive start, and he played the full 90 minutes for the sixth time this year. He should remain a regular source of defensive production after generating at least four clearances in each of his last five outings.