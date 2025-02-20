Fantasy Soccer
Anderson Santamaria headshot

Anderson Santamaria News: Makes nine clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Santamaria generated two tackles (two won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Cruz Azul.

Santamaria was very active as he led his side in clearances, interceptions and blocks in a difficult challenge. It was his third consecutive start, and he played the full 90 minutes for the sixth time this year. He should remain a regular source of defensive production after generating at least four clearances in each of his last five outings.

Anderson Santamaria
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
