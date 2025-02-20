Anderson Santamaria News: Makes nine clearances in loss
Santamaria generated two tackles (two won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 1-0 loss versus Cruz Azul.
Santamaria was very active as he led his side in clearances, interceptions and blocks in a difficult challenge. It was his third consecutive start, and he played the full 90 minutes for the sixth time this year. He should remain a regular source of defensive production after generating at least four clearances in each of his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now