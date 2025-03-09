Anderson Santamaria News: Scores winner versus Leon
Santamaria scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.
Santamaria completed his team's comeback with a close-range header in stoppage time Sunday. He added six clearances and two tackles to a solid overall performance in the victory. The experienced defender has been preferred as the left-sided center-back over Bruno Amione in the last three game weeks, which has yielded results with the squad earning six points in that span.
