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Andoni Gorosabel Injury: Back in training, available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:17am

Gorosabel (hip) returned to team training in recent days and is back available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to Onda Vasca.

Gorosabel had been forced to withdraw from the squad for the Getafe fixture after feeling discomfort in his left hip, but his return to the training pitch is an encouraging development heading into the weekend. He is back in full sessions, which is clearly positive and makes him an option for Sunday's clash against Villarreal. Inigo Lekue had stepped in at right-back during his absence and could retain the spot depending on how Gorosabel responds in the final session ahead of the game.

Andoni Gorosabel
Athletic
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