Andoni Gorosabel Injury: Suffers hip issue

Gorosabel (hip) was ruled out of the trip to Getafe after feeling discomfort in the rotator muscles of his left hip during training, according to the club.

Gorosabel withdrew from the session and will not travel with the squad, with his status left pending evolution of the injury. The timing is a frustrating late blow for Athletic Club heading into Sunday's fixture, with Inigo Lekue expected to step in at right-back in his absence. The club will monitor his condition over the coming days before providing a clearer picture on his return timeline.