Andoni Gorosabel headshot

Andoni Gorosabel News: Delivers assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Gorosabel delivered an assist, sent in three crosses (one accurate), made two tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Gorosabel was having an uninspiring outing until the 58th minute, when he set up Nico Williams' equalizer with a picture-perfect cross from the flank. This was just the second assist of the season for the right-back, who rarely can stay in the starting XI for consecutive matches.

