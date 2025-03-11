Andoni Gorosabel News: Delivers assist in draw

Gorosabel delivered an assist, sent in three crosses (one accurate), made two tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Gorosabel was having an uninspiring outing until the 58th minute, when he set up Nico Williams' equalizer with a picture-perfect cross from the flank. This was just the second assist of the season for the right-back, who rarely can stay in the starting XI for consecutive matches.