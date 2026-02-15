Andoni Gorosabel headshot

Andoni Gorosabel News: Poor in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Gorosabel generated five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Oviedo.

Only one of Gorosabel's five crosses was considered accurate, which contributed to Athletic's struggles early in the match. The defender has a good chance to be better with his efficiency against Elche, a poor defensive side which has given up 35 goals in La Liga play. If he does that, he'll likely be rewarded with an assist.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andoni Gorosabel See More
