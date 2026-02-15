Andoni Gorosabel News: Poor in service
Gorosabel generated five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Oviedo.
Only one of Gorosabel's five crosses was considered accurate, which contributed to Athletic's struggles early in the match. The defender has a good chance to be better with his efficiency against Elche, a poor defensive side which has given up 35 goals in La Liga play. If he does that, he'll likely be rewarded with an assist.
