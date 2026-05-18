Andoni Gorosabel headshot

Andoni Gorosabel News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Gorosabel had eight crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Gorosabel registered the most crosses in the game, created three chances, and also made two tackles and an interception. This was his consecutive appearance off the bench, and he has started 15 times in his 23 appearances this campaign.

Andoni Gorosabel
Athletic
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