Schafer wasn't fully fit to participate in the game against Portugal, but given the importance of the match for Hungary, he ultimately made the starting squad before being forced off in the 38th minute. Schafer will likely be monitored once back in Berlin to determine if he can be recovered in time for Friday's clash against Borussia Monchengladbach. That said, if he has to miss the game, his absence won't impact the starting XI much for Union since he has started only one of the last four matches he was available for.