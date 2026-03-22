Andras Schafer News: Back from ban
Schafer is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.
Schafer is an option for play again after his two games out, missing out following a red card. He has earned three straight starts before the suspension and will look to return to that role, as he had struggled for time earlier in the season, starting in 11 of his 21 appearances.
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