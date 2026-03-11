Andras Schafer News: Receives two-match ban

Schafer will be suspended for two games due to the red card he received against Bremen, according to the league.

Schafer is set to sit out the next two Bundesliga matchups after being handed a straight red for a rough challenge in Sunday's loss to Bremen that will suspend him. The attacking midfielder will serve his suspension and is lined up to return for the clash with St. Pauli in early April, right after the March international break. In the meantime, Woo-yeong Jeong is expected to step back into his usual starting spot in attacking midfield while Schafer watches from the sidelines.