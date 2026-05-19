Andras Schafer News: Scores, assists in win

Schafer scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win over FC Augsburg.

Schafer gave Union Berlin a commanding 3-0 lead in the second half with a thunderous strike from outside the box that sneaked into an impossible angle for Finn Dahmen. He had already set up a goal contribution before, as he set up the first goal on a loose ball that he touched at the right time to allow Andrej Ilic to score. Schafer finished the 2025/26 season with two goals and one assist in 28 appearances (16 starts), meaning that he had recorded just one goal contribution in the entire season before the final game of the campaign. That's not surprising, as his role of holding midfielder isn't really tied to what he can do on the attacking third.