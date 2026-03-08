Andras Schafer News: Sent off Sunday
Schafer was shown a red card in the 19th minute of Sunday's match against Werder Bremen.
Schafer would see a red card Sunday, ending the celebrations of the goal just before, sent off only a minute later. This will leave him out for their next match as well, out to face Freiburg on March 15. He has just earned a third straight start, with Woo-yeong Jeong likely to work back into a starting role until Schafer is an option against when facing Bayern Munich on March 21.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andras Schafer
