Andre Almeida headshot

Andre Almeida News: Assists from corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Andre Almeida assisted once to go with four crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.

Andre Almeida provided the service from the corner Saturday to setup Valencia's first goal in their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. Over his 74 minutes of play, the wide-midfielder notched a 100% cross accuracy rate and swung in three corners while creating three chances. Almeida haas now supplied assists in successive performances and has made four consecutive starting appearances.

Andre Almeida
Valencia
