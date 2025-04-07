Andre Almeida News: Assists from corner
Andre Almeida assisted once to go with four crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.
Andre Almeida provided the service from the corner Saturday to setup Valencia's first goal in their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. Over his 74 minutes of play, the wide-midfielder notched a 100% cross accuracy rate and swung in three corners while creating three chances. Almeida haas now supplied assists in successive performances and has made four consecutive starting appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now