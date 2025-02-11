Andre Almeida News: Creative machine

Andre Almeida assisted once to go with nine crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win against Leganes.

Almeida was a vital part of Valencia's attack in their convincing 2-0 triumph over Leganes on Sunday. In 77 minutes played, the left winger registered one assist, had the most chances created in the match with six, made four passes into the final third, and completed five of his nine crosses. The assist is Almeida's first goal contribution of his La Liga campaign. Hopefully, this output can be the start of a good run from the 24 year old, and he will have another chance to improve his numbers this Saturday against Villarreal.