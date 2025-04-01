Andre Almeida News: Key assist in victory

Andre Almeida assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Mallorca.

Andre Almeida's slick passing setup the lone goal of the fixture, giving Valencia a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish in their victory over Mallorca. The attacker has contributed two assists over his last seven appearances (five starts) but has yet to score a league goal this season in 26 total appearances (17 starts).