Andre Blake Injury: Called up by Reggae Boyz

Blake has been called up by Jamaican national team and is out for Saturday's match against St. Louis.

Blake will exit the call for a week as he take over national team duties for Jamaica's friendlies on March 21 and 25. This will leave the club without their starting keeper, so this will force a change, with Andrew Vincent Rick as a possible replacement. He will be expected to return against Miami on March 29, if he returns from Jamaica immediately.