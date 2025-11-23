Blake felt some pain after stopping a shot near the 60th minute of Sunday's matchup, and he was unable to play further, causing great concern for Philadelphia. The keeper has been a regular presence for both his club and the Jamaican national team lately, although neither has games scheduled for the next couple of months, giving him time to work on his recovery. Currently, Andrew Vincent Rick is the first replacement option on the roster. Prior to the blow, Blake tallied 55 saves, 20 goals conceded and nine clean sheets across 24 MLS starts in 2025.