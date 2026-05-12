Andre Blake Injury: Questionable due to knee issue

Blake is listed as questionable for the week 13 fixture against Orlando City after picking up a knee injury, the MLS announced Tuesday.

Blake is Philadelphia's first-choice goalkeeper and has been the anchor of the Union's defense for years, so a knee concern putting him in doubt is the biggest concern for Philadelphia ahead of future contests. If he can't play, the Union's defensive security drops considerably given the form and quality gap between him and the usual bench option Andrew Vincent Rick.