Andre Blake Injury: Will represent Jamaica

Blake has been called up by Jamaica for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Blake has been the undisputed starter in goal for PHiladelphia when fit and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Jamaica performs in the Gold Cup. Blake will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Charlotte and could also be out for the matches against Chicago, Columbus and Nashville if Jamaica reaches the final. Until he returns, Andrew Vincent Rick will replace him in goal for Philly.