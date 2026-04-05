Andre Blake News: Allows multiple goals again
Blake had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC.
Blake has conceded at least two goals in each of his last three appearances, a span of games during which he also logged a sub-50.0 save percentage. The goalkeeper will try to redeem himself in mid-April, beginning with next Saturday's game at Montreal.
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