Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Allows multiple goals again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Blake had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC.

Blake has conceded at least two goals in each of his last three appearances, a span of games during which he also logged a sub-50.0 save percentage. The goalkeeper will try to redeem himself in mid-April, beginning with next Saturday's game at Montreal.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
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