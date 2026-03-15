Andre Blake News: Allows three against Atlanta
Blake recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United.
Blake would have a rough night in net Saturday, only recording a singular save while allowing three goals. That said, with seven goals allowed in four games this season, he is still without a clean sheet. He will need a better night when facing Chicago on March 21 in their next contest.
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