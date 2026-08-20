Andre Blake News: Allows two in draw
Blake made one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Blake faced a quiet night as Miami failed to threaten often, and he was not at fault for either of the two goals conceded. He did produce a key save, denying Daniel Pinter in a one on one situation that could have sealed the win for Miami. Blake continues to hold just one clean sheet across his last seven games, despite five of them being played at home. He is set to return to action Saturday in an away trip to Austin.
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