Andre Blake News: Allows two pk goals

Blake had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win against New York City FC.

Blake was unable to keep out either of NYCFC's first-half penalty kicks in Sunday's win. He has now conceded 12 goals over his last six MLS appearances while recording just 10 saves during that span. The keeper will face off with Inter Miami on Wednesday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests. Blake did not have a fun time against the opponent during their last outing, conceding six goals with four saves back on May 24.