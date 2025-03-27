Fantasy Soccer
Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Back with Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Blake (not injury related) is back with the team and manager Bradley Carnell said he should be able to face Inter Miami on Saturday, Jose Roberto Nunez of Union Substack reports.

Blake was called up by the Jamaican national team for the March window, but the goalkeeper has returned and will be available to face Inter Miami this weekend. Blake has made four starts this season, allowing six goals, making nine saves and keeping one clean sheet.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
