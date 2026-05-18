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Andre Blake News: Concedes once Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Blake made no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Blake conceded one goal Saturday, an excellent outside-the-box strike by Hugo Picard in the 10th minute. It was the only shot he faced in the match, so he finished with zero saves for the fourth time in his last six starts. He faces a very difficult matchup Sunday at Inter Miami, the final match before the two-month break for the World Cup.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
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