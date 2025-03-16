Fantasy Soccer
Andre Blake News: Concedes three goals to Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Blake made one save and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Nashville SC.

Blake was beaten by three close-range shots, including one from the penalty spot, during the defeat. The keeper's lone save raised his season total to nine, while the goals against doubled his count after four games played. He's likely to miss the next clash with St. Louis if he joins the Jamaican national team for international matches, in which case Oliver Semmle and Andrew Vincent Rick will be in contention for the starting spot.

