Andre Blake News: Concedes twice
Blake recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Chicago Fire.
Blake made a few saves but also gave up what would be the winning goal in the second half. The goalkeeper struggled to close last season and has a tough test looming against Charlotte FC, a side which has put in 10 goals so far in five MLS matches.
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