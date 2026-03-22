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Andre Blake News: Concedes twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Blake recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Chicago Fire.

Blake made a few saves but also gave up what would be the winning goal in the second half. The goalkeeper struggled to close last season and has a tough test looming against Charlotte FC, a side which has put in 10 goals so far in five MLS matches.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
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