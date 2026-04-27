Andre Blake News: Concedes twice Saturday

Blake recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew.

Blake conceded two goals Sunday, his sixth time through 10 starts conceding two goals. Both came in the first half, first in the 4th minute by Max Arfsten and then an own goal scored by Nathan Harriel just before halftime. He also made four saves in the loss, his second most in a match this season. Next up he faces Nashville SC on Saturday, a side which has scored a conference-high 21 goals through nine matches this season.