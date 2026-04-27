Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Concedes twice Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Blake recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Columbus Crew.

Blake conceded two goals Sunday, his sixth time through 10 starts conceding two goals. Both came in the first half, first in the 4th minute by Max Arfsten and then an own goal scored by Nathan Harriel just before halftime. He also made four saves in the loss, his second most in a match this season. Next up he faces Nashville SC on Saturday, a side which has scored a conference-high 21 goals through nine matches this season.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024