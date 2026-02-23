Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Concedes without a save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Blake recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to D.C. United.

Blake made his MLS return having misses the end of the 2025 season with an injury. He didn't make a save in the match but conceded the only goal of the match. Last season, he finished the season with nine clean sheets and made at least two saves in each of the last six games of the season.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
