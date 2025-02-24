Andre Blake News: Five saves in victory
Blake recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win against Orlando City SC.
Blake was the bright spot in a porous Philadelphia Union defensive effort Saturday, making five saves in their 4-2 victory over Orlando City SC. After fitness concerns limited the first-choice Union keeper to just 14 appearances (14 starts) during the 2024 MLS season, Blake will hope this injury-free performance is a harbinger of a healthy season. Blake's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Philadelphia host FC Cincinnati.
