Andre Blake News: Five saves in victory

Blake recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win against Orlando City SC.

Blake was the bright spot in a porous Philadelphia Union defensive effort Saturday, making five saves in their 4-2 victory over Orlando City SC. After fitness concerns limited the first-choice Union keeper to just 14 appearances (14 starts) during the 2024 MLS season, Blake will hope this injury-free performance is a harbinger of a healthy season. Blake's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Philadelphia host FC Cincinnati.