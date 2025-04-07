Andre Blake News: Keeps clean sheet in draw
Blake recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.
Blake had a calm outing on Saturday against Orlando, making three saves to secure his second clean sheet of the season in six appearances. The Jamaican now has a total of 13 saves in six league games this season, averaging more than two per game. He will aim to earn a third clean sheet against New York City FC on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now