Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Blake recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.

Blake had a calm outing on Saturday against Orlando, making three saves to secure his second clean sheet of the season in six appearances. The Jamaican now has a total of 13 saves in six league games this season, averaging more than two per game. He will aim to earn a third clean sheet against New York City FC on Saturday.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
