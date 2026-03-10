Andre Blake News: Little help from offense
Blake conceded one goal and had two saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus San Jose.
Blake was once again let down by the Philadelphia offense on Saturday. In three games so far this year Blake has allowed four goals, while his team has only scored once. While still early, it is alarming how little goal support Blake has had. Hopefully someone other than him shows up on Saturday versus Atlanta.
