Andre Blake News: Makes three saves in win

Blake made three saves and conceded one goal during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Blake couldn't do much when Prince-Osei Owusu appeared completed unmarked inside the six-yard box to slot home a cross just before halftime. Other than that, the goalkeeper was solid as usual to help his team winning all three points in play. Availability has been Blake's lone issue as he's missed games due to injury or serving his national team, but consistency is there when he plays as he's not allowed multiple goals in any of his last nine starts while keeping four clean sheets during the stretch.