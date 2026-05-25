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Andre Blake News: Mauled by Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Blake allowed six goals while making four saves during Sunday's 6-4 loss to Miami.

Blake allowed four goals in the first half and two in the second as the Union dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed nine goals while combining for just four saves over his last three starts. Blake and company square off against the New York Red Bulls following the World Cup on July 22nd.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
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