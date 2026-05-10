Andre Blake News: No saves in defeat

Blake had no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against New England Revolution.

Blake endured a difficult outing in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at New England, failing to record a save while conceding twice in the second half. He was first beaten by Luca Langoni's curled effort from inside the box after the winger cut across goal, before Carles Gil added a late unassisted finish as the Union failed to clear their lines. The Jamaican captain has now conceded 24 goals across 12 MLS appearances this season, with Philadelphia sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference. He will look to bounce back in the next match against Orlando.