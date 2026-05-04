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Andre Blake News: Records clean sheet in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Blake made one save in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Nashville SC.

Blake did not see much action, but he was decisive when needed. He rose to the occasion to stonewall Ahmed Quasem's shot in the 73rd minute. While it was just his second clean sheet of 2026, Blake remains one of MLS's elite goalkeepers. Up next is a road fixture against the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
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