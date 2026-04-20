Andre Blake News: Simple clean sheet
Blake made no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.
Blake earned a clean sheet Saturday despite not facing a single shot throughout the match. The goalkeeper had little to do and was left with a frustrating draw as the team in front of him couldn't produce a single goal. He will likely be more tested in the coming weeks against more potent offensive teams.
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