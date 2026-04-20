Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Simple clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Blake made no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against D.C. United.

Blake earned a clean sheet Saturday despite not facing a single shot throughout the match. The goalkeeper had little to do and was left with a frustrating draw as the team in front of him couldn't produce a single goal. He will likely be more tested in the coming weeks against more potent offensive teams.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024