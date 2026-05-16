Andre Blake News: Starting versus Columbus
Blake (knee) is in the starting lineup in Saturday's contest against Columbus Crew.
Blake missed one match with a minor knee issue, but he regained enough health to play again in the weekend clash. With the main keeper back between the posts, Andrew Vincent Rick will return to a substitute role for upcoming fixtures. Blake has been somewhat inconsistent lately, making multiple saves in just one of his last five MLS appearances, and securing two clean sheets over that period.
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