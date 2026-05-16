Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Starting versus Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Blake (knee) is in the starting lineup in Saturday's contest against Columbus Crew.

Blake missed one match with a minor knee issue, but he regained enough health to play again in the weekend clash. With the main keeper back between the posts, Andrew Vincent Rick will return to a substitute role for upcoming fixtures. Blake has been somewhat inconsistent lately, making multiple saves in just one of his last five MLS appearances, and securing two clean sheets over that period.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 17, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13
Author Image
Deke Mathews
September 26, 2024