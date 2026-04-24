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Andre Blake News: Struggles continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Blake recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Toronto FC.

Blake struggled after a rare clean sheet in his previous outing, conceding three goals for the second time this season after suffering such a heavy defeat only once across the entirety of last campaign. The veteran goalkeeper, typically one of the most reliable in MLS, is enduring a difficult start, having conceded 15 goals through his first nine matches. He will look to regain form when his side faces Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
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