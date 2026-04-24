Andre Blake News: Struggles continues
Blake recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Toronto FC.
Blake struggled after a rare clean sheet in his previous outing, conceding three goals for the second time this season after suffering such a heavy defeat only once across the entirety of last campaign. The veteran goalkeeper, typically one of the most reliable in MLS, is enduring a difficult start, having conceded 15 goals through his first nine matches. He will look to regain form when his side faces Columbus Crew on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form358 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More SuccessMarch 13, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14October 17, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW13September 26, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake See More