Andre Blake News: Top performance in loss
Blake had eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against New York City FC.
Blake had a great performances despite allowing two goals, having made eight huge saves vs NYCFC. He returns for a 10th straight season as a starter for Philadelphia, opening the campaign allowing three goals on eight saves. He will face off with San Jose for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals during the first two MLS matches.
