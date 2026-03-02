Andre Blake headshot

Andre Blake News: Top performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Blake had eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against New York City FC.

Blake had a great performances despite allowing two goals, having made eight huge saves vs NYCFC. He returns for a 10th straight season as a starter for Philadelphia, opening the campaign allowing three goals on eight saves. He will face off with San Jose for the next game on Saturday, who have scored five goals during the first two MLS matches.

Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Blake
