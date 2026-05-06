Andre Dozzell headshot

Andre Dozzell News: Signs with D.C. United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Dozzell has signed with D.C. United out of free agency, according to his new club.

Dozzell has found a new home after departing Portsmouth, as the midfielder is heading to MLS play to join D.C. United. The midfielder signs a two-year deal, with an option for the following season, as he tries to make a name in MLS. The 27-year-old has made 281 appearances in his career while recording 10 goals and seven assists, a decent option in the midfield who has experience and the chance to develop into a regular starter.

Andre Dozzell
D.C. United
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