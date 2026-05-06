Andre Dozzell News: Signs with D.C. United

Dozzell has signed with D.C. United out of free agency, according to his new club.

Dozzell has found a new home after departing Portsmouth, as the midfielder is heading to MLS play to join D.C. United. The midfielder signs a two-year deal, with an option for the following season, as he tries to make a name in MLS. The 27-year-old has made 281 appearances in his career while recording 10 goals and seven assists, a decent option in the midfield who has experience and the chance to develop into a regular starter.