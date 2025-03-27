Andre Ferreira Injury: Late call against Sociedad

Ferreira (elbow) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, coach Alvaro Rubio confirmed in the press conference.

Ferreira has been dealing with an elbow contusion and is a late call for Saturday's clash. It would be a significant blow for the team if he can't make it, as starting goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein is very unlikely to feature due to an undisclosed injury. If the backup goalkeeper is also ruled out, third-choice keeper Arnau Rafus will be called upon to step in goal against Sociedad.