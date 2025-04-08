Andre Ferreira News: Allows four goals in defeat

Andre Ferreira had four saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus Getafe.

Andre Ferreira conceded four goals Sunday in his first appearance of the season as Valladolid were undone by the potent Getafe attack. With starting keeper Karl Jakob Hein out until May with a collarbone injury, Arnau Rafus and Ferreira have each received opportunities in net. It will be a game-time decision to see who will take their place between the sticks Monday for Valladolid when they travel to take-on Atletico Madrid.