Andre Ferreira News: Concedes four again

Ferreira had five saves and allowed four goals in Monday's 4-2 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

Once again, Ferreira started at goalkeeper over an unavailable Karl Jakob Hein and a continually benched Arnau Rafus. Yet again, Ferreira did not make an impact, this time with his second chance. For the second time in April, Ferreira has conceded four goals in a La Liga game. While his latest appearance may be more forgivable, considering he had a much more difficult task in his hands, Ferreira is not proving that he deserves to be selected.