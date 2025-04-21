Andre Ferreira News: Concedes three in defeat

Andre Ferreira made four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Osasuna.

Andre Ferreira's net was peppered with seven shots Sunday as he conceded three goals and Valladolid fell in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Osasuna. In three starts since taking over for the unavailable Karl Jakob Hein, Ferreira has made 13 saves and four clearances while allowing a whopping 11 goals. If Ferreira remains the preferred option moving forward, he'll face a stern test away from home Thursday versus Real Betis.