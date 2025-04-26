Andre Ferreira News: Gives up five goals Thursday
Ferreira registered one save and allowed five goals in Thursday's 5-1 defeat versus Betis.
Regardless of whether Ferreira had any responsibility in any of the five goals he allowed, the goalkeeper wasn't at his best Thursday, and his fantasy upside was minimal in this blowout loss. Things won't get easier for him since he faces a matchup against Barcelona on Saturday, May 3, as his next match.
