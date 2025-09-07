Franco set up Philip Zinckernagel's 10th-minute goal and assisted Hugo Cuypers' 68th-minute strike after a give-and-go with Dje D'Avilla. These were his first two goal contributions for the club in his first start since joining Chicago from Porto. He played 76 minutes in the midfield, frequently drifting between the lines to connect attacks and contributing with four chances, two crosses and two corners. There is no doubt that after this performance, Franco will likely secure a regular starter role in this final stretch of the season.